The Brief Nineteen cadets were transported to hospitals after reporting an illness following lunch at the academy. DC National Guard officials say the cause has not been determined and the investigation continues. Parents have been notified, and no additional cadets are showing symptoms.



Nineteen cadets were transported to area hospitals for evaluation Sunday after reporting an illness following lunch at the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy in Laurel, according to the DC National Guard. One adult was evaluated at the scene and declined treatment. The incident was reported around 2:21 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oak Hill Drive.

RELATED: 19 cadets taken to hospitals after illness reported following lunch, DC National Guard says

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 5 on Monday, DC National Guard officials said the cause of the illness has not been determined. They said the health and safety of cadets and staff remain their highest priority and that they are working with emergency medical personnel and public health authorities as the investigation continues.

Parents and guardians of the affected cadets have been notified, officials said, adding that no additional cadets are showing symptoms.

The investigation is continuing.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 19 cadets taken to hospitals after illness reported following lunch, DC National Guard says