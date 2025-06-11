Canadian wildfire smoke creates hazy sunshine in DC region Wednesday

The Brief Hazy skies return Wednesday as Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into the D.C. area. Temperatures reach 86 before humidity and heat rise Thursday. Storms possible through the weekend, including on Father’s Day.



Hazy skies will return to the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday as wildfire smoke from Canada drifts south, creating filtered sunshine.

Hazy skies return

Morning temperatures will start in the 60s, with dry conditions and some cloud cover. A significant drop in humidity is expected as a cold front brings in drier air, pushing moisture offshore.

Despite the nice weather, smoke from Canadian wildfires will move back into the region, bringing hazy conditions. Air quality should not be an issue

What we know:

Temperatures will reach about 86 degrees on Wednesday, which is near the seasonal average. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s under clear skies, making for a comfortable evening.

Humidity will rise again starting Thursday, along with warmer temperatures. The region is expected to hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, with highs near 92 degrees on Thursday and close to 90 on Friday.

Weekend storms ahead

Unsettled weather is forecast for the weekend, with storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Pop-up showers are expected Friday afternoon into the evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely on Saturday. Father’s Day could see a chance of showers and scattered storms.

