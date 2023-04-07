Expand / Collapse search

Can sheriffs be impeached in Maryland? Not yet, says Maryland AG Brown

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Frederick County
FOX 5 DC

Maryland AG talks prosecution powers over police

The Maryland office in charge of investigating police-involved deaths will now have the power to prosecute after the state legislature voted Thursday to grant the independent investigations division more power. Now, the bill heads to the governor's desk. FOX 5's Katie Barlow caught up with Maryland's attorney general on the issue. She also asked AG Brown about Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins who is currently facing federal criminal charges related to purchasing machine guns.

WASHINGTON - Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is currently facing federal criminal charges related to purchasing machine guns and says he won't be stepping down. But could he be removed from his position as sheriff? 

Featured

Frederick County Sheriff indicted for scheme to illegally acquire machine guns
article

Frederick County Sheriff indicted for scheme to illegally acquire machine guns

 

Jenkins says he has been cooperating with federal investigators for months. FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, who said that if Jenkins is convicted of the federal charges, he will most likely be removed.

"If the sheriff or any other public official, state public official, is convicted? Automatic removal for most crimes," said Brown. 

Related

Frederick County sheriff says he's staying put despite indictment
article

Frederick County sheriff says he's staying put despite indictment

A day after the sheriff in Frederick County was indicted on federal charges, FOX 5 is learning more about what might happen next in the county.

But could he be impeached before he is convicted? Brown says there is no provision in the Maryland constitution enabling the impeaching of a sheriff. But that could change.

"There is one for the attorney general, the treasurer, the comptroller, the governor and the lieutenant governor as well as members of the general assembly, but there's none for the sheriff," said Brown. "I'm pretty sure that in the next session of the general assembly that is going to be corrected." 

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and gun dealer indicted for machine gun scheme

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins has been indicted in a scheme to illegally acquire machine guns along with the owner and operator of a firearms-related business in the county. Despite being charged with federal crimes, Sheriff Jenkins has no plans to step down and will continue to lead the department. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter breaks down what we know so far.

FOX 5's Katie Barlow also spoke with Brown on the Baltimore archdiocese report detailing decades of abusing minors and covering it up. Watch the full exclusive interview Sunday night on In The Courts at 11:30 p.m., only on FOX 5. 


 