Can my child bring their cell phone to school in DC this year?

The Brief Beginning this school year, students in D.C. public schools will not be able to use their cell phones during the school day. Cell phones must be stored away from "bell-to-bell." Parents are being asked to use school-based communication to reach their kids at school.



Cell phones in schools have become a highly debated topic across the country as school districts continue to enforce stricter policies, while parents push the need for safety and emergencies.

Here's the latest cell phone update for Washington D.C., and what it means for students in public schools.

Cell phones in DC schools

What we know:

The District of Columbia Public Schools say students are not permitted to use cell phones or personal electronic communication devices during the school day.

The policy will begin in the 2025-26 school year to "refocus student attention on the primary mission of schools—academic excellence."

It includes cell phones, smart-watches, Bluetooth headphones, laptops, tablets, and other personal electronic communication devices, but does not restrict the use of school-issued devices, approved exceptions and extenuating circumstances.

Is it a cell-phone ban?

Dig deeper:

Students are still allowed to bring their devices to school, but they must be turned off and stored away during the school day.

Storage methods include a student's backpack, locker, locked pouch or designated place in the classroom or school building. Cell phones can not be carried by a student, including in their pocket.

Can phones be used during lunch?

What they're saying:

The district says that the policy applies from "bell-to-bell," which covers all instructional and non-instructional time, including lunch and in-between class periods.

Activities before or after the DCPS school day, such as after-school programs or off-campus lunch, are not included in the policy.

Reaching your child during the school day

What you can do:

During the school day, students must use school-based communication for non-emergency needs. Parents are also asked to use school-based communication for family-based emergencies and non-emergencies.

The district will also use school-based communication to provide necessary updates to families during school-based emergencies.

"Families should refrain from contacting their student directly as student safety is best supported when they can give their complete attention to the important instructions provided by school staff."

Breaking the policy

What we don't know:

The district did not outline any disciplinary actions that could be taken if the cell phone policy is broken by a student during the school day.