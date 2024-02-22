Can a solar flare be to blame for the AT&T nationwide outage?

With AT&T having been victim to a solar flare back in 1972 – can the same issue happen again?

According to FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner, the important distinction here is that AT&T was made up of landlines. The solar flare back in the 70s created a voltage on the physical lines.

The issue Thursday morning seems to stem from a SIM card database registry issue, Brooks said.

"Now, it is possible the X_class flare had impacts to the voltage on some electronics, but since this is so specific to AT&T and not other carriers, it's likely not space weather related," said Brooks.

What is a solar flare?

According to NASA, a solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots.

Flares are our social system's largest explosive events.

They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours.

One of the most popular solar flares appear as the northern and southern lights showering neon lights over the earth's atmosphere.

NASA monitors flares primarily through X-rays and optical light.

The last solar flare happened on November 4, 2003, and was captured above the SOHO spacecraft.

Why is service out for AT&T?

AT&T has issued a statement to FOX 35 in reference to Thursday's massive outage that says:

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

Outage issues were initially reported to Downdetector shortly before 4 a.m. and many are still reporting that they have no service.