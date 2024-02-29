Cam Newton Atlanta fight: Atlanta PD releases new details after video goes viral

The Atlanta Police Department has released details about the altercation involving former NFL star Cam Newton, 34, at a youth football tournament in Atlanta on Feb. 26.

A viral video on social media shows the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback fighting with other men during a 7v7 All-Star football tournament at the B.E.S.T. Academy on Northwest Drive NW in Atlanta.

APD says officers at the We Ball Sports Flag Football Tournament swiftly intervened to break up the fight and successfully separated the involved parties.

After the separation, several of the individuals engaged in the altercation fled the scene.

It later became known to APD that Cam Newton and his teammates were among those involved.

Neither Newton nor his teammates who stayed on the scene indicated a need for medical attention or a desire to pursue criminal charges.

According to USA Today, the altercation was initiated because Newton was taunting two men, Steph Brown and TJ Brown from TopShelf Performance, who had previously worked for Newton's program.

The two coaches left the field during the ongoing game and sought out Newton. Brown admitted to USA Today that he was wrong to let Newton get into his head.

This incident was not the first altercation involving Newton at a 7v7 tournament this year. A photographer captured a moment between Newton and Jay Wimbrow with the South Florida Express on Jan. 27.

Newton is the founder of C1N, an organization that assists young athletes in developing their football skills by providing opportunities to compete at the highest levels through 7v7 tournaments.

Newton's under 15 7v7 team ended up winning the tournament.