Calvert County Baptist Church looks for help after car crashes into building causing major damage

A Calvert County church has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for repairs after a car crashed into their building Sunday.

The crash happened at the Calvert County Baptist Church building on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on June 4.

Church officials said the crash happened when a vehicle drove through the parking lot, hit a curb, and then struck the building. They say a support beam in the church’s AV booth was struck during the crash.

The crash left three people with minor injuries, the church says. They are looking for a place to temporarily hold services while they assess the structural damage to the building.