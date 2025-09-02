Bystanders thwart DC carjacking, hold down suspect until police arrive

article

A would-be carjacker was stopped in his tracks this weekend in northeast DC thanks to the quick actions of some hero witnesses.

What we know:

The victim was sitting in their car on the 2000 block of West Virginia Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect opened the door.

Police say the suspect assaulted the victim, pulled them out of the vehicle and sat in the driver's seat.

That's when two nearby witnesses stepped in, pulled the suspect from the vehicle and held him until police arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old John Gainey, was arrested and charged with Attempted Unarmed Carjacking.

What we don't know:

The age and identities of the victim and witnesses have not been released.