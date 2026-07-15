BWI airport to close longest commercial runway for over 2 months for major construction project

The longest commercial runway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will temporarily close for about two and a half months as the airport begins a full infrastructure upgrade, officials say.

Construction on Runway 10‑28 is scheduled to begin July 22 and continue through October 8. To safely complete the rehabilitation work, the runway will be closed for the duration of the project, according to airport officials.

"With this major project, we are enhancing Maryland’s gateway and improving the heart of BWI Marshall Airport," said Shannetta Griffin, Executive Director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration in a statement. "This runway rehabilitation project will help ensure the long-term safety, reliability and operational efficiency of the airport."

The work includes milling and paving the runway and upgrading its electrical system with modern LED runway lighting. Officials say the Maryland Aviation Administration will work to minimize disruptions to airport operations and the customer experience during the closure.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Travelers walk by airplanes with Southwest Airlines on the tarmac at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on November 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Airlines expect up to 31 million tra Expand

Runway 10‑28 is one of two commercial runways at BWI Marshall and the airport’s longest, measuring 10,500 feet. Local residents may notice changes in airline flight patterns during the temporary closure.

Scheduled overnight closures of the airport’s second commercial runway, Runway 15R‑33L, will also occur during part of the project. Officials say the overnight closures are needed to complete paving work at the intersection of the two primary runways. Those closures are scheduled between August 4 and October 7. Outside of those periods, Runway 15R‑33L will remain fully operational.

The planned closures were coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration, commercial airlines, cargo carriers and other airport stakeholders.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved an $83.8 million contract for the rehabilitation project in March. Funding comes from the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grant program and the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund.

BWI Marshall offers about 300 daily nonstop departures to 92 domestic and international destinations and generates an annual economic impact of $11.3 billion, airport officials say. Airport operations and passengers support more than 107,000 jobs throughout the region.