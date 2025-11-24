Butterball Turkey Talk-Line ready to help holiday cooks

article

The Brief The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), has experts available through Dec. 24. Since its inception in 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks. The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series.



Whether you're a seasoned holiday cook or hosting for the first time, the team at Butterball is a phone call away to answer any questions you have as you prepare your feast.

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line has experts available through Dec. 24 via phone, text, social media, and online with both e-mail and live chat.

How to contact the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Phone: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

Text: 844-877-3456

Facebook , YouTube , Butterball’s Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels

Visit Butterball.com to e-mail or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series. In the episode, "The Indians in the Lobby," President Josiah Bartlet, played by actor Martin Sheen, calls the hotline to ask whether stuffing should be cooked inside the turkey.



Butterball, founded in 1954, is headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, and employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina.