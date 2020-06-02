Businesses hit by COVID-19 closures and damage from riots

Businesses across the area are dealing with a double blow.

First, being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic prompting closures, and now, riots leaving behind damage and potentially more protests ahead.

FOX 5 obtained a home video showing the aftermath of Saturday night’s riots. We’re told what began peaceful quickly became violent, impacting businesses including Cafe Rio on Sudley Manor Drive and Sudley Road in Manassas.

Several employees were at work when large objects came crashing in, shattering a window.

The restaurant’s catering van was also destroyed.

We’re told the restaurant has been here for nine years and never experienced anything like this — some of the tension captured on this video posted on Facebook.

Business was already slow amid the coronavirus pandemic and now the manager says customers are flat out frightened.

More protests are planned across the area.

Based on social media, one is reportedly scheduled to take place in Gainesville in the coming days.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports some businesses are closing preemptively.

