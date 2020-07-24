Businesses go back to following COVID-19 restrictions in Anne Arundel County after spike in transmission

Weekend plans for people going to indoor and outdoor restaurants and bars in Anne Arundel County will feel different once again.

New COVID-19 restrictions started Friday afternoon in response to a recent surge in key health metrics.

The new order limits “late-evening indoor hours at bars and restaurants, re-establishes gathering limits for indoor and outdoor social events, closes seating areas in mall food courts and establishes new, stricter penalties for violations,” County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday.

It comes after the county’s health department noticed an increase in transmission of COVIID-19 soon after the most recent restrictions were lifted back in June.

In addition to the new actions in the executive order, the county’s health department announced a new enforcement program. In partnership with the liquor board, there will be increased enforcement and penalties for restaurants, bars, and clubs that fail to adhere to current mask and distancing requirements.

Indoor operations for restaurants, bars, and other food service establishments need to stop by 10 p.m. daily.

Indoor social gatherings can’t consist of more than 25 people, and outdoor social gatherings can’t consist of more than 50 people.

“The main areas where we were finding problems are with gatherings, sort of with the late nights in the bars and restaurants,” said Annapolis City Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Also gathering of parties and house parties later in the evening when you’ve put your guard down a little bit.”

Restaurants and businesses in downtown Annapolis are worried about how the new restrictions will impact an already hurting bottom line.

“Our business is operating well under fifty percent right now of what it normally would,” said Chris Townsend, food and beverage director at Pusser’s Caribbean Grill.“Like you’re asking for leniency with your landlords, with your purveyors and your vendors to work with you in these times.”

But even with what many people call a "scary time" life in Annapolis isn’t stopping.

“We were originally going to Nashville but then we decided, ‘Nope we are going to Annapolis, we feel safe here even with the spike but with precautions in place,” said Michelle Boyer who was celebrating her bachelorette party.

“We just want to try to get out as much as possible and we understand there is fears and understand how to protect,” said George Magaso of Damascus.

The new enforcement is also aiming for increased penalties for restaurants, bars and clubs that aren’t following current mask and distancing rules starting with $500 for the first offense.