Buses of migrants overwhelm aid groups in DC as more arrive from Texas

Buses of migrants arriving from Texas to the nation's capital are overwhelming aid groups in Washington, D.C. that area trying to help.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was at Union Station Friday morning where another bus offloaded dozens of migrants into the street. Barnard says some groups of migrants have been at the train station for days.

Groups like the Migrant Solidarity Network are there to welcome the buses and assist the migrants in getting to their destinations but Barnard reports the groups are receiving little to no assistance from local and federal government.

Barnard says some of the migrants he spoke with are hoping to get to other destinations. Some are hoping to stay in D.C. and find works. Others are trying to get back to Texas.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has transported more than 900 of the migrants to the District in an effort to get the attention of federal lawmakers and persuade the Biden administration to take action in securing the southern border.

The busing of migrants to the nation's capital is part of Operation Lone Star, a joint effort between the National Guard and Texas agencies to clamp down on the flow of migrants coming into Texas from Mexico and to stop the flow of weapons, drugs and human trafficking.

Since launching in April, 922 migrants have been transported to Washington in 35 buses.