Busboys and Poets in DC robbed at gunpoint; police searching for 3 suspects

Authorities are investigating after a Busboys and Poets location in D.C. was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

Officers say three armed suspects entered the business in the 400 block of K Street in the city's Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say one suspect demanded money from an employee. All three fled the scene thought the back of the store and drove off in a dark Volvo sedan.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Investigators say one of the suspects and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras.

A longtime fixture in the District, Busboys and Poets opened their original restaurant and bookstore on 14th and V Streets in 2005. The Mount Vernon Triangle location was opened in 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.