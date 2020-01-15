Bus drivers needed! Prince George’s County Public Schools hosting job fair to address bus driver shortage

Free Paid Training! Register Today for Bus Driver Job Fair January 15 On Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Dr. Henry Wise, Jr. High School, 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Prince George's County Public Schools is hosting a bus driver fair. Pre-registration is preferred, and can be completed by clicking here. PGCPS bus drivers provide the safe transportation of students and school personnel. Interested candidates must meet the following requirements: Your driving record is mandatory to interview, less than 30-days old If you are licensed in the following states please make sure your driving record indicates the following: Maryland – Complete Driving Record

District of Columbia – 10 year History Driving Record

Virginia – Seven Year History You also must meet these requirements: No more than 3 points in your 10 year driving history

Satisfactory past driving record

At least 21-years-old

At least five years driving experience

Ability to obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL), Class A or B with passenger endorsement or Class B Learners Permit with passenger (P) and school bus (S) endorsements

Ability to meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS PGCPS offers our bus drivers a starting salary of $18.41 per hour, with advancement opportunity up to $35.17 per hour. We also provide our employees with a comprehensive package of benefits, including health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as retirement plans. Paid commercial drivers license (CDL) training is provided to all new hires. A complete history driving record is required for Maryland drivers, a 10 year driving record is required for District of Columbia drivers and a 7 year history driving record is required for Virginia drivers. PGCPS bus drivers are expected to attend bus driver training and undergo testing. This includes: Safety Meetings and Training Monthly Safety Meetings

Training Topics: Sexual Harassment, Homelessness Training, Child Abuse Recognition, Driver Improvement Program, Alcohol Drug Testing, Fatigue & Drug Awareness Training

Transportation Academy: Allows Transportation employees the opportunity to increase their knowledge of the pupil transportation industry for possible further advancement in the department Driver Improvement Program The Driver Improvement Program provides the driver with techniques to enable the experienced vehicle operator to know where the front, rear and sides of the bus are while driving forward, backward, and turning maneuvers. The course is structured to improve driver’s overall skills in the performance of their daily duties. Alcohol and Drug Testing Program Every driver submits to pre-employment and random drug testing, as well as post-accident and reasonable cause. Alcohol Testing is done randomly, post-accident, or with reasonable cause. APPLY Applications are accepted online at www.pgcps.org. Click “Careers” and enter job code IRC131740. CONTACT US For more information about the hiring of school bus drivers, contact Nicole Eubanks at nicole.eubanks@pgcps.org or contact the Human Resources Customer Service Center at 301-780-2191.