Bus crashes into Montgomery County jewelry store

Authorities say three people were injured after a bus crashed into a Montgomery County jewelry store Thursday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Wheaton Jewelry Buyers near Veirs Mill Road and Ennalls Avenue.

Images show the bus completely inside the business. Officials say the bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle before it smashed into the store. The bus was removed around 12 p.m.

The store was close and unoccupied at the time of the crash. The bus was also unoccupied except for the driver.

The three people transported, including the driver, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.