2fifty Texas BBQ burglarized overnight in DC

By
Updated  February 26, 2026 1:43pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - Popular barbecue spot 2fifty Texas BBQ had their window smashed in and valuables stolen from their D.C. location Wednesday night. 

The restaurant posted on Instagram about the burglary Thursday morning. The restaurant continued to open at 11 a.m. 

No one was injured in the burglary. 

It's unclear what valuables were stolen, but "at least they didn't take the barbecue," said the restaurant on social media. 

The backstory:

Pitmaster Fernando Gonzalez is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist and won a Rammy last year. 

