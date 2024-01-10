Burglars use bouquet of flowers to break into homes in Fairfax County: police

Police say a group of serial burglars are using bouquets of flowers and spray paint to break into houses in Fairfax County.

Detectives say in multiple burglaries, a woman would approach the home with flowers and knock on the door. When no one answered, she would return to the car. Two men would then force their way into the home and steal valuables, including jewelry, cash and purses. The suspects have tried to conceal their identities by obscuring and tampering with home surveillance cameras.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say they've identified five burglaries they believe are connected.

December 28 at 6 p.m. in McLean

December 29 at 6 p.m. in Reston

January 1 at 2 a.m. in McLean

January 8 at 5:30 p.m. in Oakton

January 9 between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Great Falls

They're asking anyone with information about these cases to call 703-556-7750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – (703) 246-4676, and by web – Click HERE.