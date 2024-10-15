Burglar takes 24 iPads, candy, and more from Southeast DC day care

article

Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at a Southeast D.C. daycare, where thousands of dollars worth of electronics, candy, and other items were stolen.

On the morning of Oct. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department said it sent officers to Kiddies, Inc. day care on 1130 Varney Street SE after receiving a call reporting a burglary.

The police report states that an employee presented CCTV footage of the crime to officers, showing a suspect entering the property on Oct. 11 around 9:24 p.m.

The suspect was first seen walking through the playground gate, seemingly monitoring the location, as the cleaning crew was still inside.

At around 10:28 p.m., the cleaning crew left the facility, and the suspect reappeared just minutes later, walking toward the front of the daycare with a bag over his shoulder, which police believe was a tool bag. Footage captured the suspect entering the building through the back door of the playground area at 10:31 p.m.

Once inside, the suspect rummaged through cabinets and classrooms before leaving with a red CPR backpack featuring a plus symbol on the front. The suspect returned hours later, around 2:33 a.m., where he was seen loading more items into bags.

The CCTV footage shows him walking past the front community room with two large bags over his shoulders before leaving the premises at 2:41 a.m.

Among the stolen items were 24 iPads, a MacBook valued at $2,200, a Lenovo laptop, various candy bars, and the red CPR bag. The suspect was last seen walking down 13 Street toward Southern Avenue SE.

MPD continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made at this time.