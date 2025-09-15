Bulldozer stolen from Fairfax County turns up in Kentucky: police

A stolen bulldozer from Fairfax County turned up in Kentucky and police conducted a sting operation to catch the suspects responsible.

What we know:

The theft happened at a site off Chain Bridge Road and the Dulles Toll road back on Aug. 11. Police say the suspect claimed the bulldozer needed repair, towed it away and left the owner stunned.

"I think it's bizarre, probably for everyone involved—for viewers, for police and certainly for the victim at that point in time, who was wondering, where did his bulldozer go?" said Fairfax County Police Maj. James Curry.

Fairfax County police later tracked the machine to Kentucky where investigators discovered it had been sold on Facebook marketplace under false pretenses.

Working with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, police learned the suspects were tied to several other equipment thefts, totaling more than $185,000.

Together, the departments set up an undercover sting, requesting two more pieces of heavy equipment. On Aug. 29, officers made two arrests.

The suspects:

Dushon Shepherd, 34 from Michigan and 23-year-old Bria Parks of Washington, D.C. are both now facing felony charges for receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.

"We had an individual show up to a construction site with documents that looked legit. It looked like the bulldozer was meant to leave the property for maintenance. They were prepared. It's very clear this wasn’t the first time they’ve done something like this," Curry said.

"This is a new type of scheme for this area. I'm not necessarily concerned we’ll see bulldozers disappearing left and right, but what we want to know is how many other cases he could be involved in—not just in Fairfax County but across the national capital region," Curry went on to say.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine who else may be involved and how many more victims could be missing heavy equipment.

Investigators say this is a new type of scam for the area and are currently investigating who else might be involved and how many more victims could be missing heavy equipment.