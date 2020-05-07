Bug experts dismiss worry about US 'murder hornets' as hype

article
Sample of an Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia), the world's largest species of hornet. ( Washington State Department of Agriculture. Asian giant hornets, known by their horrifying nickname "murder hornets" have been spotted for the first time in the US. As the world's largest hornets, these insects can grow up to two inches long and are capable of slaughtering entire colonies of bees and even killing people. Up to 50 people a year are killed by the giant hornets in Japan. Researchers fear that if the hornets aren't contained now, then they might establish themselves in the US permanently and cause damage to ecosystems. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Yet another deadly invader has landed in the US, and this time it's a massive, stinging creature, known for its swift ability to decapitate its prey. The Asian giant hornet, nicknamed the "murder hornet", has been spotted for the first time on US soil, leading scientists to undergo a series of eradication efforts throughout Washington state. These creatures can grow up to two inches long and their venomous sting is notorious for mass murdering honey bees — but they can kill humans, too. Up to 50 people a year die from the hornets in Japan, and in 2013, a swarm killed 42 people and injured 1,600 in one Chinese province. "You can imagine by the sheer size of them that if someone stumbled across a nest, and got stung by a few angry hornets, that would be a significant venom load," Todd Murray, an invasive species expert at Washington State University, told Business Insider. People who have gotten stung by the giant hornets have described it as feeling like hot metal being injected into the skin. But the danger it poses to bees is perhaps the greatest threat: the US has already seen a decline in honey bee populations, and if the hornets become widespread, it could be a significant disruptor to ecosystems. Chris Looney, an entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture, has previously said that unless the species is eradicated within the next couple of years, it's possible that it could become widely established in North America. But with so much unknown, he warns that window of time could be smaller than scientists think. "It's possible that that couple-year window could be pessimistically small," Looney told Business Insider. "But I don't think our response could have been any faster, unless we already had a trapping program going." These photos show just how menacing the Asian giant hornet can be, and why an invasion could be devastating for honeybee populations, and possibly humans. Asian giant hornets are the world's largest hornet species, and until now, they were mostly found in parts of East and Southeast Asia. Asain giant hornet 1 Asian giant hornet. Washington State Department of Agriculture. Source: National Geographic The hornets can grow to be a whopping two inches long, and have been nicknamed "murder hornets," for their ravenous appetites and ability to mass-kill honey bees. Asian giant hornets notebook This photo reveals how massive an Asian giant hornet can be. Washington State Department of Agriculture. Source: Insider Asian giant hornets have black and yellow abdomens with large, protruding eyes. But their most obvious descriptor is their unusual size, Looney said. "The main characteristic is that they're a really, really big animal," he told Business Insider. Asian giant hornet How the Asian giant hornet compares in size to other wasps. Washington State Department of Agriculture Though typically not harmful to humans unless provoked, Asian giant hornets have venomous stings that can be deadly to people. In Japan, they kill an estimated 50 people per year. AsianGiantHornetStinger Asian giant hornet stinger. Washington State Department of Agriculture. Source: New York Times And in 2013, an outbreak in northwestern China left 42 people dead and 1,600 injured after swarms of hornets attacked in the Shaanxi Province. giant asian hornet multiple Multiple Asian giant hornets. Shutterstock Source: Insider But from a chemistry standpoint, Asian giant hornets aren't necessarily more venomous than other hornets, Murray told Business Insider. Their size is what makes them so threatening. "You can imagine by the sheer size of them that if someone stumbled across a nest, and got stung by a few angry hornets, that would be a significant venom load," he said. CLooneyHoldingAGH (2) Chris Looney holds two dead Asian giant hornets in his hand. Washington State Department of Agriculture Their stings are so sharp, they can even break through a bee hive suit. Conrad Bérubé, a beekeeper and entomologist in Canada, told The New York Times that being stung was like having "red-hot thumbtacks being driven into my flesh." When he was stung, Bérubé was wearing a bee hive suit, shorts, and thick sweatpants. Asian hornet stinger This photo shows the sting of an Asian giant hornet. GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images Source: New York Times In 2018, the YouTuber Coyote Peterson uploaded a video of himself getting stung by a murder hornet and described the sting as a "searing pain." Almost immediately after being stung, his arm began to dramatically swell like a balloon. coyote peterson brave wildnerness youtube Brave Wilderness/YouTube For more information and to watch the video, click here. If the hornets attack in groups, they can expose victims to a level of toxic venom that's equivalent to snakes. But their ability to mass murder honeybees is perhaps their biggest threat. Asian giant hornet shutterstock Shutterstock Source: The New York Times Asian giant hornets have intense, knife-like mandibles that can be used to slaughter bees at a rapid rate. One giant hornet can decapitate as many as 40 bees per minute, and a colony of hornets can kill up to 30,000 bees in a matter of hours. Asian giant hornet Thomas Brown/Flickr Source: Vox, Washington Post Before attacking, the hornets will typically send a few scouts to mark a bee hive with a special pheromone that signals other hornets to locate, destroy, and occupy the colony. Asian hornet on honeycomb Macro picture of Asian hornets on a new yellow frame of beehive, with one hornet making the nest. Shutterstock Source: National Geographic The hornets will then fly away with the bee carcasses to feed their young. Some adults will even chew the bee carcasses into a type of "nutritional paste" that can be used to feed larvae and produce saliva for consumption. Asian hornet larva nest Close up of Asian giant hornet nest with larvae inside. Shutterstock Source: National Geographic These deadly creatures could pose a harrowing threat to an already declining bee population. US beekeepers have reported losing nearly 30% of their colonies every year since 2006, due to habitat loss, pesticides, disease, and invasive species. honeybees-bees-honey-comb-hive-beehive Honeybees. Flickr/22381319@N05 Source: Vox "Beekeepers are concerned locally, and we're highly motivated to put in an eradication program and make sure that these hornets don't become established," Murray told Business Insider. bee keeper US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service entomologist Dr Jeff Pettis examines a bee colony at Paramount Farms in McFarland, California, on February 25, 2014. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Ted McFall, a beekeeper in Blaine, Washington, reported finding a mass of bee carcasses, and thousands of beheaded bees inside some of his hives, in November. dead bees carcasses Carcasses of dead bees, similar to the sight at McFall's hives. Zöllner/ullstein bild via Getty Images Source: The New York Times "I couldn't wrap my head around what could have done that," McFall told The New York Times. Later he suspected that the carnage came from the deadly hornets, after two other sightings were reported in Washington state. Asian hornet chases bees An Asian giant hornet chases bees. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images Source: The New York Times Asian giant hornets are deadliest in the summer and fall. In April, hornet queens come out of hibernation and look for underground dens to build their nests. Once they form a colony, they can begin ravishing through bee populations and other insects. Asain hornet nest Asian giant hornet hive. Shutterstock Source: Washington State University Looney told Business Insider that if the hornets are able to spread and populate, there could be a negative impact on ecology by displacing local species such as yellow jackets, or threatening the population of honey bees and other insects. There could also be an increase in human deaths and a long-term issue for beekeepers. AGHBottleTrapsExperimentalTrap Experimental traps set by Chris Looney and the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Washington State Department of Agriculture "We would be really worried that they could become a long-term pest for beekeepers," Looney said. But since the discovery was so recent, there's still a lot the researchers don't know. CLooneyHangingTrapsInTrees Chris Looney walks set traps near the locations where Asian giant hornets were sighted in Washington. Washington State Department of Agriculture The first sightings of the deadly creatures in the US came this past December, in Washington state. Additional reports of bee hive destruction have been called in throughout the state, but those have yet to be confirmed, Murray told Business Insider. Asian hornet Washington State Department of Agriculture The discovery in Washington came after a single hornet was found in British Columbia, and a hive was discovered on Vancouver Island in Canada. Asian giant hornet pin Washington State Department of Agriculture Source:New York Times But after collecting samples from hornets in Canada and Washington State, preliminary research concluded that the two were unconnected, signifying that there were likely two different introductions of the species in that region. Asian gaint hornet in fingers Asian giant hornet held between fingers. Shutterstock Source: The New York Times "The initial analysis suggests that the Washington specimens matched more closely with the genetic species from Korea, and the British Columbia specimens matched with Japan," Looney told Business Insider. dead hornet Close-up of a dead Asian giant hornet, which can grow to be 2-inches long. Washington State Department of Agriculture. In order to prevent the hornets from spreading, the WSDA and WSU have initiated a series of public awareness campaigns to track the species. "We've started a pretty robust public outreach program," Looney said. This includes educating the public on what the hornets look like, and encouraging people to use a smartphone app to quickly identify and alert the state if a murder hornet is found. AsianGiantHornetHeldInHand Chris Looney holds a dead Asian giant hornet. Washington State Department of Agriculture Source: Washington State University WSDA has developed a roughly five-mile trapping grid near the two sightings, and throughout the state in order to locate the hornets. Once located, Looney said the WSDA will increase the trapping density and possibly implement tracking efforts or use heat-sensitive cameras to find nests. ChrisLooneyHangingAGHTrapPortrait Chris Looney sets experimental hornet traps. Washington State Department of Agriculture Though it's unknown how these hornets came to North America, Murray said it's likely they were transported via international cargo. "As we get more movement of product across the globe of people and cargo, we're gonna get hitchhikers like this one," Murray told Business Insider. "This is more of an issue of the greater problem of things moving globally, like the pandemic that we're going through right now. It's really important that if people see something unusual, that they say something." V_mandarina_dorsal_Baine 2 Washington State Department of Agriculture. Additionally, the researchers plan to work with scientists in Canada to track and prevent further spread of the hornets. "Provincial and state governments have to work together, because hornets do not care about borders," Looney told Business Insider. giant asian hornet Close-up photo of a "murder hornet." Shutterstock Since the summer season has just begun, and the hornets are expected to populate further in the coming months, Looney told Business Insider that the window to prevent these creatures from spreading could be "pessimistically small." But the researchers are aiming for full eradication of the species before it can take hold in other parts of the US. Japanese giant hornet The Japanese giant hornet pregs on honeybees. Patrick Randall SEE ALSO: Swarms of locusts forced Somalia to declare a national emergency. Skin-crawling photos show how menacing their plagues can be. DON'T MISS: The US is being colonized by 'murder hornets,' a 'shockingly large' insect that can kill humans and behead entire colonies of bees
SEATTLE (AP) - Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.
The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines this week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions. But the world's largest hornets do decapitate entire hives of honeybees, and that crucial food pollinator is already in big trouble.
Numerous bug experts told The Associated Press that what they call hornet “hype" reminds them of the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed “killer bees,” started moving north from South America. While these more aggressive bees did make it up to Texas and the Southwest, they didn’t live up to the horror-movie moniker. However, they also do kill people in rare situations.
This time it’s hornets with the homicidal nickname, which bug experts want to ditch.
“They are not ‘murder hornets.’ They are just hornets,” said Washington Agriculture Department entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on the state's search for these large hornets.
The facts are, experts said, two dead hornets were found in Washington last December, a lone Canadian live nest was found and wiped out last September and no live hornets have yet been seen this year.
The Asian giant hornet's enormous size and yellow head are unique to this invasive species.
Looney has a message for Americans: These hornets are not coming to get you. “The number of people who are stung and have to seek medical attention is incredibly small,” he said in an interview.
While its nickname exaggerates the human health threat, experts said this hornet is especially big — two inches long — so it does carry more and stronger toxin.
“It’s a really nasty sting for humans,” said University of Georgia bee expert Keith Delaplane. “It’s like the Africanized bee ... A dozen (stings) you are OK; 100 not so much.”
University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said of the worry: “People are afraid of the wrong thing. The scariest insect out there are mosquitoes. People don’t think twice about them. If anyone’s a murder insect, it would be a mosquito.”
Mosquitoes are responsible for millions of yearly deaths worldwide from malaria, dengue fever and other diseases, according to the World Health Organization. Asian giant hornets at most kill a few dozen people a year and some experts said it's probably far less.
Hornet, wasp and bee stings kill on average 62 people a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Japan, Korea and China, “people have co-existed with this hornet for thousands of years,” said Doug Yanega, senior scientist at the University of California Riverside Entomology Research Museum.
Yet bug experts across the country are getting worried calls from people who wrongly think they saw the Asian hornet.
“This is 99% media hype and frankly I’m getting tired of it,” said University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy. “Murder hornet? Please.”
Retired University of Montana bee expert Jerry Bromenshenk said in an email, “One nest, one individual hornet, hopefully, does not make an invasion. ... Do we want this hornet — surely not. But the media hype is turbo charged.”
For bees and the people who rely on them for a living this could be yet another massive problem, but it is not one yet.
The number of U.S. honeybees has been dropping for years, with the winter of 2018-19 one of the worst on record. That’s because of problems such as mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.
The new hornets would be different. If they get into a hive, they tear the heads off worker bees and the hive pretty much dies. Asian honeybees have defenses — they start buzzing, raising the temperature and cook the invading hornet to death — but honeybees in America don’t.
The worry for beekeeping in Washington is based on a worst-case scenario that officials have to take seriously, Looney said.
Yet even for bees, the invasive hornets are far down on the list of real threats, not as big a worry as the parasitic “zombie fly” because more of those have been seen in several states, Berenbaum said.
For people, the hornets are scary because the world is already frightened by coronavirus and our innate fight-or-flight mechanisms are activated, putting people on edge, said risk expert David Ropeik, author of “How Risky Is It, Really?”
“This year is unbelievable in a horrible, horrible way. Why shouldn’t there be murder hornets?” Berenbaum said.