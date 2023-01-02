Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition' after collapse, game suspended for the night

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, according to a statement from the National Football League.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was officially suspended for the rest of the night.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the league said in a statement. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

The NFL Player's Association also sent their thoughts and prayers for Hamlin, saying "the only thing that matters" is Hamlin's health.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being," the association wrote in a tweet.

During the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and managed to get back up, but is seen falling again shortly after.

Medical personnel came out onto the field to attend to Hamlin and a stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him out of Paycor Stadium. Moments later, an ambulance was seen on the field and the broadcast showed Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs emotional on the field as they await to get word on Hamlin.

FILE - Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

FILE - Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Expand

"No one’s been through this," longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. "I’ve never seen anything like it, either."

FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) while personnel attend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 202 (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The injury he sustained wasn’t immediately clear.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on the special teams – in his rookie season.

Hamlin was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.