Just in time for Opening Day, Budweiser is releasing limited-edition Chicago Cubs beer cans.

The unique cans are being released for 14 Major League Baseball teams across the league.

As the longest standing MLB sponsor, Budweiser's new cans feature the club's logo, team colors and for the first time ever, a unique city skyline integrated into the backdrop.

Fans and baseball lovers can purchase the cans in participating cities, wherever Budweiser is sold.

Participating teams include:

Chicago Cubs

Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Washington Nationals

The Cubs home opener is Thursday, March 30 at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers – kicking off their 148th season.