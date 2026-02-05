Buddhist monks on 'Walk for Peace' reach Spotsylvania County

A group of Buddhist monks marked Day 103 of their 2,300 mile "Walk for Peace" on Thursday with a lunch stop at Spotsylvania County Fire Company 8 in Spotsylvania Courthouse.

The monks are walking from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., aiming to "raise awareness of inner peace and mindfulness across America and the world."

Led by Bhikkhu Pannakara (R), Buddhist monks participate in a "Walk for Peace" in Richmond, Virginia, on February 3, 2026. The group is walking from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, DC to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence. (Photo by Aaron Ma Expand

Their journey is expected to wrap up in the nation’s capital later this month.

Traveling along Route 1, the group also plans to pass through the city of Fredericksburg on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Official Page of Walk for Peace and previous FOX 5 reporting.



