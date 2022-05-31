BTS to meet with Biden Tuesday to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

article

President Joe Biden is set to meet with South Korean boy band BTS at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination and "Asian inclusion and representation."

The Grammy-nominated group will join the president Tuesday which also marks the final day of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, per a White House statement released last week.

"President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the White House statement said in part.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. In May 2021, the commander-in-chief signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

The law expedites Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Biden said it would also provide more training to help law enforcement properly identify and investigate hate crimes.

"Hate can be given no safe harbor in America," Biden proclaimed at the signing.

BTS was named artist of the year and favorite pop duo or group, and also won the favorite pop song award for "Butter" at the American Music Awards in 2021. The group has had six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

In the U.S., hateful attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities surged during the pandemic, with many sharing stories of blatant attacks from people blaming them for the rise of COVID-19. The Stop AAPI Hate coalition out of San Francisco State University tracked more than 10,000 incidents of hate from March 2020 through September 2021.

A separate study by UC San Francisco found that in the week after then-President Donald Trump tweeted about "the Chinese virus" on March 16, 2020, the number of coronavirus-related tweets with anti-Asian hashtags spiked.

BTS recently issued a statement about their own experiences with racism in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., including a series of 2021 shootings at Atlanta-area spas.

Last year, a white gunman killed eight people at three metro-area massage businesses in Atlanta. Six of the eight victims of the attacks were of Asian descent, including two of the four victims who were killed.

"We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence," the band said in the March 29, 2021, statement, adding that their experiences made them feel powerless and chipped away at their self-esteem. In early 2021, a German radio station drew ire when a host compared the band to the coronavirus.

BTS said that although the discrimination they endured is "inconsequential" compared to "events that have occurred over the past few weeks," they felt the need to speak out.

"What’s happening right now cannot be disassociated from our identity as Asians," the band concluded.

FOX 5 DC, FOX 5 Atlanta, and the Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




