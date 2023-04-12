Brush fire disrupts some CSX, MARC traffic in Montgomery County
DICKERSON, Md. - A brush fire disrupted some CSX and MARC rail traffic in Montgomery County Wednesday.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was reported in the area of Beallsville Road and Hillrise Lane in the Dickerson area.
Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO
Piringer said delays extended two miles in both directions between the Boyds and Dickerson stations.
The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.
Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO