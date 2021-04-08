Brothers, 6 and 13, missing from Northeast DC, police say

Authorities are searching for two young brothers missing from Northeast D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say 13-year-old Terell Clark and his 6-year-old brother Isaiah Clark were last seen in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

13-year-old Terell Clark and his 6-year-old brother Isaiah Clark (DC Police)

Isaiah is 3-feet-2-inches tall, 85 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a SPIDER MAN logo on the front, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots and a blue hoodie with the word GAP in yellow and blue lettering on the front.

Terell is 5-feet-five-inches tall, 135 pounds with short black hair and browns eyes and eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with ADIDAS lettering on the front, blue jeans, black and white NIKE AIR sneakers and a green army fatigue jacket.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.