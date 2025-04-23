Brooke Grove students bring the energy with Capitals playoff music video

We love the Caps, but move over Ovechkin! There's some new stars on the ice and they're only in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades!

Local perspective:

Several students at Brooke Grove Elementary took part in creating a song and recording a music video to help cheer on the Washington Capitals in their history-making post-season.

Most of the song was filmed at the MedStar Capitals IcePlex, with the help of Caps legacy players, Peter Bondra and Alan May.

The opportunity was thanks to a collaboration between the "Caps in School" program and the group's Z02 musician and singer, Paulie Z, who has a nonprofit that works to instill the passion of music in kids.

'It was a great opportunity to show off my school and to school how it's like to be famous a little bit — and to show of my dances moves a little bit," said Brooke Grove 4th grader, Dallas Reddix.

Students also learned about the Caps history and how music videos and productions really go.

"It was really fun but some of the shots took like forever. Like we had to do it like 15 times!" said Kallie Bukovic, another 4th grader.

Brooke Grove Elementary School Principal Travis Payne told FOX 5, "I just hope that they learned that their voices are valued. That their voices can utilized and showcased for positive and community-based activities!"

The new music video played during intermission during the Capitals' first playoff game. It's also expected to air Tuesday night.

The video also helped some students come out of their shell, which even legacy player Alan May was excited to see.