Brood X creating a car-wash business boom

While you may be tired of cicadas, people who own car washes are not.

In fact, they say business is booming because of the little bugs smacking windshield after windshield.

"Whatever makes a mess that people want to get it cleaned up, it helps us," explained College Park Car Wash Owner David DuGoff, who added that it’s an especially welcome sight given that business took a hit during the pandemic.

"People weren’t out," he said. "They were home."

And DuGoff isn’t alone.

Similar businesses all over Maryland, D.C., and Virginia are seeing boosts in business too, according to Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association President Mike Ashley.

"The cicadas definitely help bring in those extra cars because when they hit, they hit hard and they are a big splat," Ashley said.

Donesha Mcneal said she’s come running to College Park Car Wash about twice a week because of the bugs, and she added – she’s spent quite a bit of time just generally running from the cicadas too.

"I’m running all day long," she laughed, "so I’m getting a workout from it too."

