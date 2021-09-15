Broccoli City Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The D.C. area’s annual Broccoli City Festival has been canceled for the second the second year in a row over COVID-19 concerns.

The line-up for this year’s event at RFK Stadium had included popular performers like Lil Baby and Moneybag Yo.

Organizers posted on social media:

"At the heart of Broccoli City is the belief that our people deserve the best of everything – including safe spaces to gather in celebration of our culture. In that spirit, we have decided to cancel the Broccoli City Festival 2021 this October to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 and do our part to slow the spread in the communities of color we serve."

They say all tickets will be "automatically refunded" within 14 business days.

The arrival of the Delta variant has prompted a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the DMV and beyond – primarily among the unvaccinated.

A number of other performers have also canceled events – including Garth Brooks, who was slated to perform at Baltimore’s M&T Stadium this fall.