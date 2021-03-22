Bright fireball lights up sky over Purcellville in Loudoun County

A streak and a bright flash lit up the sky in Loudoun County over the weekend.

The sighting was caught on Laura Beachley's NEST camera at exactly 12:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

The video is just under 10 seconds long and shows the streaking fireball flashing and lighting up the entire night sky.

Laura's early morning sighting wasn't the only one to be reported. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 240 reports of a bright fireball were made all over the east coast during the early morning hours Sunday. The reports were made mainly in Pennsylvania – but also in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The AMS says bright fireballs were spotted in other parts of the U.S. on Saturday with 60 reports of eyewitness sightings in the Tampa Bay area and at least 80 reports from California, Nevada and Arizona.