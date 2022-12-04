Brian Robinson Jr. wears 'end gun violence' cleats months after being shot

article

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. voiced his support for ending gun violence ahead of the team's game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Robinson Jr. posted a photo to his Instagram page, showing his jersey next to a pair of cleats that featured the words "end gun violence."

According to the Commanders, the cleats show support for Everytown For Gun Safety, which is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America.

The Commanders rookie wore the cleats ahead of Sunday's game in New York as part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative.

According to the NFL, "My Cause My Cleats" gives players the opportunity to wear custom designed cleats that showcase a cause and an organization important to them.

Robinson Jr.'s call to end gun violence comes just months after the Commanders rookie was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt.

Investigators say on Sunday, August 28 two armed suspects approached Robinson Jr. in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast, pulled out their guns and tried to rob Robinson Jr.

During the interaction, one of the suspects fired a shot towards Robinson Jr., hitting him in the leg.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen car without taking any property. That stolen car was later recovered by police.

Robinson Jr. was taken to a hospital after the shooting. He underwent surgery for his injuries and was released from the hospital days after the shooting. Robinson Jr. recovered from his injuries and in October, six weeks to the day after the shooting, he made his NFL debut for the Commanders.

In November, two teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested in connection with Robinson Jr.'s shooting.

Click here to bid on Robinson Jr.'s cleats from Sunday. Click here to donate to Everytown for Gun Safety.