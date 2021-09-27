Brian Laundrie's mother called 911 on ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

" Dog the Bounty Hunter " called it "a shame" that Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta Laundrie called 911 Saturday rather than answer his knock on the family’s front door.

Audio emerged Monday indicating that Brian Laundrie’s parents called 911 to report the presence of Duane "Dog" Chapman on their property.

"The female, Roberta... called in on 911," a dispatcher is heard saying on a radio recording, adding that the caller "referenced a situation with the male."

Police were already in the immediate area when Robert Laundrie made the call, and Chapman told Fox News that he spoke with North Port police before he arrived at the property.

"It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us," he said Monday. "The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive."

A police spokesman confirmed the call and said that the department handled it like it would have any other report.

"We've been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues: media, protesters, celebrity searchers," said North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor. "It's not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone."

Chapman arrived in North Port Saturday to help in the search for Laundrie – who disappeared last week, days before an FBI-led team found the remains of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, at a campsite in Wyoming’s Teton Range.

That’s near where she was likely last seen alive in late August at a restaurant in Jackson Hole. By Sept. 1, Laundrie had arrived home at his parents’ house in Florida – driving Petito’s van.

Chapman told Fox News over the weekend that he went to the family home first because he believes in second chances.

"And the dad can still reach out to me, through social media," Chapman added. "Let’s get the kid captured alive. Alive."

Chapman has his own anonymous tip line at 833-TELL-DOG for people who are hesitant to call authorities directly – however, anyone with information on Laundrie's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

