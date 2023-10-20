Bret Baier lists DC home for a record-breaking $31.9 million

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his wife, Amy, are reportedly listing their 16,250-square-foot mansion for $31.9 million.

The property on Foxhall Rd in Northwest D.C. is 1.47 acres in total and includes 5 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

The home includes elements of mid-century modern style with its brass accents, stark black-and-white theme and eclectic light fixtures.

The Baiers also sold their home in Phillips Park for $6.5 million in 2021. They bought a $37 million house in Palm Beach earlier this year.