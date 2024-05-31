Brawl at BWI's Spirit Airlines counter

A fight broke out earlier this week at the Spirit Airlines ticket counters at BWI Marshall Airport.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. on May 28 to reports of a fight at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at BWI.

Photos and video of the incident appear to show four Spirit Airlines employees getting physical with an individual, kicking and punching until the man was pinned to the ground.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement that the four employees involved in the altercation have been suspended pending an investigation.

"We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor's investigation," said the Spirit Airlines representative.

The cause of the fight is not clear from the video or statements from police or Spirit Airlines.