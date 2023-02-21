Boyfriend sentenced to 12 years in prison for murdering missing Bethany Decker

Ronald Roldan, the Loudoun County man who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant girlfriend over a decade ago, was sentenced Tuesday in a Leesburg courtroom.

Ronald Roldan

Roldan will spend the next 12 years behind bars for murdering Bethany Decker who he was living with when she went missing in January 2011.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Roldan in November 2020. At the time, he was being held in a North Carolina jail on unrelated charges.

Bethany Decker, of Ashburn, Virginia

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on November 17, 2022.

Decker's remains have never been found