Nearly 10 years after Loudoun County woman’s disappearance, boyfriend faces charges

Nearly 10 years after an Ashburn woman disappeared, her then boyfriend is facing charges.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of Ronald Roldan – who was living with 21-year-old Bethany Decker when she went missing in 2011.

Roldan is currently held in a North Carolina jail on unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office says Roldan will be charged with abduction in Loudoun County once he’s release from the North Carolina facility.

