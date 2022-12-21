Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward

A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward.

According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.

Thompon's boyfriend shared a different account of the incident, telling FOX 5 he believes things would have ended differently had another woman not gotten involved.

Kevin Curry accused the other woman of antagonizing his girlfriend and allegedly recording their dispute. That woman is believed to be the same person who wound up running over Curry’s girlfriend.

"This girl that we don’t know, she was just passing by. She stopped. She put her window down and started antagonizing her and provoking her, telling her, ‘Oh he don’t want you, leave him alone," Curry recalled. "I even got out the car and asked her to leave."

Curry tells FOX 5 that Thompson died just two days before her 26th birthday. He said the two had gotten into an argument that night and were near his car parked on Jackson Street near 8th Street Northeast when he claims another woman driving a Mercedes-Benz truck stopped alongside their car and intervened.

Curry said he brought Thompson inside her nearby apartment building and left her with her mother, hoping to cool tensions down.

Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday night, police said Thompson ended up approaching the SUV driver, who had parked their Mercedes Benz truck on the 3200 block of 8th St. Northeast.

There was a verbal altercation and police said that when the driver pulled off, Thomas grabbed onto the driver-side mirror, and hopped onto the SUV running board. She fell off the vehicle and was run over by a rear tire.

Curry said he got a call to return not long after he left Thompson.

"She wasn’t fighting anybody else on the street. Many people passed by, even on foot. She didn’t fight anybody else. Like you literally stopped by. Saw her in a moment of weakness. Saw her in moment where she was already vulnerable, and you took advantage of that," Curry said.

Recently, Curry took to the Neighborhood app to ask anyone with information about the scuffle to contact him at kevincurry25@icloud.com .

Along with Curry, Thompson's family is questioning whether the driver purposefully struck their kin.

Sources told FOX 5 that both women allegedly yelled threats at one another at some point. The SUV driver also apparently had kids in the vehicle during the time of the altercation. Police said that the driver stayed at the scene and called 911 right away.

The family mentioned via Sheda’sa's GoFundMe page that she is from Baltimore and earned certifications to be a dental assistant and chef. The page also states that she recently got an apartment on 8th Street — where the fatal incident took place. The GoFundMe page was created to help pay for her funeral services.

If anyone has more information, D.C. police are asking them to contact them as this investigation continues. D.C. police can be contacted at: (202) 727-9099 or you can text your tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411.