Boyfriend guns down DC woman in broad daylight: police

A suspect has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Wyatt Michelin Swan, of Northeast. Swan was arrested in Prince George’s County.

Police say the shooting was a domestic incident. The victim and the suspect were in a romantic relationship.

Swan was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder while armed. Police believe the incident was premeditated. He will go through the extradition process to be returned to the District where he will face charges.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments along Eastern Avenue. The victim, 53-year-old Teresa Francisco, of Northeast, was shot multiple times before running into a parking lot, screaming for help while dressed only in a white t-shirt and underwear.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.