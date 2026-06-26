Boy shot and killed at Langley Park Community Center: Police

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The Brief A boy was shot and killed at a Prince George's County community center. The boy was shot in the torso, and declared dead at the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area.



A boy was shot and killed at a community center in Prince George's County Friday evening.

What we know:

Police reported the shooting shortly before 5 p.m. at the Langley Park Community Center in Hyattsville.

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 DC that the boy was shot in the upper body, and declared dead at the scene.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area surrounding the community center while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Police said they do not yet have a suspect.

The boy who was killed was not identified. It's not clear yet what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.