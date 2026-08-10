$800 million upgrade proposed for Reagan National Airport’s Terminal 1

The Brief The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority is exploring a massive modernization project for Terminal 1 at Reagan National Airport. The draft plan includes demolishing the existing "Bajo" gates to build nine new replacement gates, constructing a new passenger processing facility, and upgrading roadways and infrastructure. The project is currently in the environmental study phase with no set construction dates.



Major renovations could soon be on the horizon for Terminal 1 at Reagan National Airport.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority is currently exploring an $800 million project that would expand and modernize the aging terminal, though officials caution the plans are still in their early stages.

According to a draft environmental study obtained by FOX 5, the massive redevelopment aims to overhaul the terminal to better serve modern travelers, all while maintaining the airport's current capacity. Currently, Terminal 1 is home to Air Canada, Frontier, and Southwest Airlines.

Redevelopment plan

Dig deeper:

The environmental study outlines a comprehensive overhaul of the existing infrastructure. If approved, the Airports Authority proposes to:

Construct a new passenger processing facility.

Build nine new replacement gates.

Demolish the existing "Bajo" gates (Gates A1 through A9).

Renovate exterior and interior portions of existing facilities.

Reconstruct the apron surrounding the new replacement gates.

Improve stormwater infrastructure and terminal roadways.

While the redeveloped Terminal 1 would still feature nine gates, officials state that the new design and location of these gates will provide the flexibility needed to accommodate future aviation needs.

Travelers weigh in

What they're saying:

An MWAA spokesperson noted that because the project is in its preliminary stages, there are no specific construction dates available just yet. However, many travelers feel the modernization is long overdue.

Frequent traveler Carol Rentas, who regularly flies between Reagan and Florida, noted that the current layout can be cramped.

"Especially in the baggage area, I wait for baggage... [we need] more spaces, more touchdown spaces for relaxing," Rentas said.

Other passengers echoed the sentiment that the terminal has outgrown its current footprint. "Low key, it is kind of small, so I think they should redo it. And if they do redo it, they've got to make it bigger," one traveler noted.

Not everyone is eager for a massive overhaul, however. Reagan National holds a unique place in regional aviation history, prompting one traveler to suggest, "There's a lot of history here... It should be turned into a museum and not be used as an airport." Meanwhile, others simply appreciate the airport's current convenience, with one passenger stating they still prefer the current Terminal 1 experience over traveling out of Dulles.

What's next:

As the environmental study progresses, travelers can expect more concrete details and eventual timelines to emerge regarding the future of Reagan's Terminal 1.