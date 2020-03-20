Boy plays Tic-Tac-Toe with grandpa through glass door while practicing 'social distancing'

article

With all the uncertainty going on in the world surrounding the coronavirus, this story will give you a reason to smile.

Gayle Paske Klever of Iowa shared an adorable photo with FOX 35 of her grandson and husband playing Tic-Tac-Toe while separated by a glass door.

"Still taking time to play with grandpa," she wrote in the caption on Facebook.

Klever says her family is practicing 'social distancing' due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"We haven’t been together for over a week," she told FOX 35. "Usually they are over every couple days for a play date."

To spend time with each other while being responsible, Klever says her grandson and husband FaceTime and do homework together every day, adding as a joke "My husband is trying to get over 29 counting!"

