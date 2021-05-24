Boy in critical condition after rescued from DC house fire, 4 other family members hospitalized

Authorities say an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was rescued from an overnight house fire in D.C.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 100 block Upsal Street in the Southeast.

Firefighters arrived and found the boy inside. He was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

Officials say three adults and three children were able to safely escape the fire. Of those who escaped, two adults and two children were transported for evaluation.

Fire department officials say smoke detectors were present in the home but it is unclear if they were operational at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.