Non-verbal boy found in Leesburg reunited with family: deputies

UPDATE: Deputies say the boy found in Leesburg on Wednesday night has been reunited with his family.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities in Virginia are trying to identify a non-verbal boy found barefoot and alone in the Leesburg area late Wednesday night.

The child was spotted in the area of Evergreen Mills Road and Shreve Mill Road. He was wearing blue shorts, a sleeveless green t-shirt, and was barefoot when deputies found him near the Walmart on Compass Creek Parkway.

He is described as approximately 10 to 14 years old, 5-feet-4-inches tall, and 100 pounds. He has black, curly hair and medium skin tone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.