5-year-old boy dies after drowning in Anacostia River: police

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Andre Edwards

The Brief A boy was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Anacostia River on Thursday. It's not clear how he ended up in the water, or exactly what age he is. Police say the investigation into his death is ongoing.



A five-year-old boy drowned in the Anacostia River on Thursday, police say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital quickly after being located, but he has been pronounced dead.

What we know:

Police say at approximately 6:22 p.m. on April 16, officers were called to the report of a child in the Anacostia River off of Anacostia Park, in the area of the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive, SE.

When they arrived, first responders found an unconscious five-year-old boy who had been pulled from the river by family members and good Samaritans.

D.C. Fire and EMS began rendering aid, and the boy was transported by U.S. Park Police helicopter to an area hospital.

After all lifesaving measures failed, the boy was pronounced dead.

MPD is handling the investigation into this apparent drowning.

Police urge caution:

While it's not exactly clear how the little boy ended up in the water, MPD is reiterating the importance of keeping a close eye on children near waterways at all times.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the child’s family," MPD said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.