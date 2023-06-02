Bowser calls on DC residents for priorities for new police chief

With D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee's retirement this week, Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to know what D.C. thinks the new police chief should focus on.

On Friday, Bowser launched a survey to gather input from the community on what the priorities should be for the next police chief.

"We are incredibly proud of the Metropolitan Police Department. As a community, we have worked hard to build a police department that represents and reflects our city, and our officers are in our neighborhoods every day connecting with residents and businesses," said Bowser in a statement. "As we continue our nationwide search for a new police chief, I encourage all Washingtonians to provide their input on the future of public safety in DC and the next Chief of Police."

You can access the survey HERE. The survey will be up until June 14. There will then be a teletownhall on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. you can join by dialing 1 (844) 881-1314 and watch live at mayor.dc.gov/live.