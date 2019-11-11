Bowie's first black mayor to be sworn in next week

Businessman Tim Adams will become Bowie's first black mayor when he is sworn in next Monday.

Adams won last week's election, becoming the first new mayor in more than two decades. He'll replace G. Frederick Robinson, who is retiring.

"I’ve really had to wrap my head around the fact that in 2019 we’re still talking about firsts, but by that same token it’s a historic moment that I truly choose to embrace," said Adams.

Adams owns Systems Application and Technologies Inc., a Defense Department contractor.

He says his first order of business is taking on developers he says are putting a burden on the city with new homes.

"Specifically I’m talking about these really dense developments of housing that really puts so much pressure on our infrastructure. You know to where our roads can’t handle it. Our schools can’t handle it," said Adams.

Adams will be sworn in next Monday.