The Brief More than 38 million people across the Northeast are under a Level 2 severe-weather threat Thursday. Philadelphia, New York City and the DMV could see damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and a limited tornado threat. Flood Watches stretch from the Philadelphia area into New York City, where 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in spots.



A cold front moving across the Northeast could bring severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and a limited tornado threat to the Philadelphia area, New York City and the DMV on Thursday.

When storms could arrive

What we know:

Storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening as the front moves east, according to FOX Weather.

Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are among the major cities under a Level 2 out of 5 severe-weather threat. The threat also includes much of the corridor connecting the DMV, Philadelphia and New York City.

What are the biggest concerns?

What they're saying:

Damaging wind is the main concern, with some storms capable of producing gusts of 60 mph or stronger. Large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible.

New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore are included in a Level 1 out of 5 tornado threat Thursday.

Damaging wind threat on Thursday(FOX Weather)

Northeast US storm

Timeline:

Thursday afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin developing across the region as a cold front moves east.

Thursday evening: The strongest storms are most likely during the evening, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado possible.

Overnight into early Friday: Heavy rain could continue in some areas, with localized totals of 1 to 2 inches possible and flash-flood concerns lingering from the Philadelphia area into New York City.

Thursday tornado threat outlook in the Northeast(FOX Weather)

Flash-flood risk from Philly to NYC

Heavy downpours could quickly lead to flash flooding, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas.

A Level 2 out of 4 flash-flood threat stretches from the Philadelphia area into southern New York. Flood Watches have been issued for more than 25 million people from Philadelphia to New York City.

Flash flooding threat on Thursday(FOX Weather)

Localized rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible through early Friday.

Philadelphia has already had four flash-flood warnings this year, including three in August, FOX Weather reported.