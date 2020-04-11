Man arrested after domestic homicide in Northeast DC, police say

article

Police say they arrested a man after a domestic homicide Friday night in Northeast D.C.

They say they responded to a call for a stabbing around 11:56 p.m. in the 4000 block of Clay Place Northeast.

That's where they found 33-year-old Cornell Mason of Northeast suffering from a stab wound. Mason later died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say on Saturday they arrested and charged 44-year-old Phillip Humphrey, also of Northeast D.C., with 2nd-degree murder in relation to Mason's killing.

Investigators say they determined the killing to be domestic in nature.