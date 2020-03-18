Bowie police warning residents about phony coronavirus inspector

Bowie police are warning residents after a suspect wearing a surgical mask showed up at homes in the community claiming to be inspecting for the COVID-19 virus.

Police say the suspect has been described as a black male in his late 20s or 30s who was wearing a black hoodie, an orange vest, and a blue mask.

During the first incident, he reportedly knocked on a door in the 1400 block of Pennypacker Lane shortly after noon saying he was inspecting for the virus. He left when he wasn’t permitted to enter the home.

In the second incident, a resident in the 13100 block of 14th Street returned home to find that the suspect had entered through an unlocked door. The suspect began talking to the resident, but ran off when he heard a dog barking.

Police are telling residents to refrain from permitting people who say they’re checking for the COVID-19 virus or looking to clean their home from entering.

If you encounter a person making such claims, call Bowie police at (240) 544-5700 or 911.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 544-5700.

